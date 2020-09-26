First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Clouds finally got mixed out this afternoon, leading to a breezy and mild afternoon. We’ll finish out the weekend with warm, mostly sunny weather ahead of a much cooler pattern that will develop for the upcoming work week. Highs Sunday look to be in the 80 to 85 range, with southwest breezes and moderately high humidity levels. By late Sunday night (after midnight) clouds and showers will be moving in from the northwest with strong cold front.
Last year, late September into early October featured record highs in the 90s….including 94° on October 1st. This year will be much cooler, thanks to this year’s familiar pattern of an upper high in the west (more heat, fires) and an upper low over the Great Lakes. The first surge of cooler air moves in on Monday, and will get reinforced later in the week again. The only rain looks to be just along and behind the first front late Sunday night into Monday morning. The rest of the week looks dry and cool, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s.
