Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death; 21 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLING & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.
The person who died was in a Williamson County long term care facility.
Franklin County has 10 new cases and Williamson County has 11 new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 1,410 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 539 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 48 deaths in Williamson County and 3 deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.