Beshear: ‘We simply have to do better;’ 973 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday evening on the commonwealth’s fight against the novel coronavirus.
In an update provided by the governor’s office, Beshear said this week could become the highest week of positive cases in Kentucky.
“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” Beshear said. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”
Saturday’s update confirmed 973 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases to 66,036 in the commonwealth.
Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children aged 18 or younger. The youngest reported case was just two months old.
Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in the state to 1,154.
“We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans," Beshear said. "Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty – mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know.”
Other information provided includes at least 1,354,927 tests administered in Kentucky so far. The positivity rate on Saturday is now 4.42 percent, based on a seven-day rolling average.
The number of Kentuckians recovered from the virus is now at least 11,750.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
