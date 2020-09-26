Bell City R-II Schools to return to face-to-face classes after COVID-19 outbreak

BELL CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bell City Schools will be returning to face-to-face classes after a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Sept. 16, Bell City R-II Schools moved to virtual learning. The virtual learning days will not have to be made up.
As of Sept. 26, the district has had no new cases, and all but one of the cases has been removed from quarantine.
The district has made changes to their COVID-19 prevention strategies, and will announce them to students and staff on Monday Sept. 28.
Students will need to return chromebooks to the school.
