What you need to know Sept. 25
A couple of flowers soaking up some sunshine in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | September 25, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:24 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, September 25.

First Alert Weather

Patchy, dense fog could impact your morning commute.

This afternoon will be warmer with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80.

This evening and later tonight will be calm with overnight lows around 60.

The weekend will be warm, sunny and mainly dry with highs ranging from 80 to 85.

There is a chance for rain and storms pushes in Sunday night into Monday morning.

Fall temps return much of next week.

