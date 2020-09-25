What you need to know Sept. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, September 25.
Patchy, dense fog could impact your morning commute.
This afternoon will be warmer with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80.
This evening and later tonight will be calm with overnight lows around 60.
The weekend will be warm, sunny and mainly dry with highs ranging from 80 to 85.
There is a chance for rain and storms pushes in Sunday night into Monday morning.
Fall temps return much of next week.
- For a second night, protesters across the U.S. spilled into streets demonstrating against a grand jury decision not indict any officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
- Governor Mike Parson has activated the National Guard as a precaution against civil unrest in Missouri.
- A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing to return him to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges.
- The Cape Girardeau County Board of Health said the decision to extend the mask mandate was not taken lightly.
- Southeast Missouri State University announced rescheduled, in-person dates for fall commencement ceremonies.
- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled this year’s new batch of holiday stamps.
- President Trump on Wednesday again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
- Gov. JB Pritzker stopped in Carbondale and Marion on Thursday to discuss the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
- Oklahoma City fire officials say a girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home exploded.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.