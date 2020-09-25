We will start off with a few clouds tomorrow, more sunshine on Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds were hard to dissipate for most of the area today as low level moisture was trapped under a layer of warmer air aloft. Parts of our northern and western counties saw a good bit of sunshine late in the day but for most, cloudy skies were the rule. We will see a few clouds this evening as well. Areas with cloud cover will see temperatures remain steady during the early evening hours. Areas of the Heartland with clear skies will see temperatures drop after sunset. Readings will be in the lower 60s after midnight.
We will likely see area of patchy fog develop again during the predawn hours tomorrow. This could cause a few areas to remain partly to mostly cloudy again for at least the first half of your Saturday. Lows tonight will mainly be in the upper 50s by morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A strong front will move our way on Monday. This front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler weather for Tuesday. A stronger front will move into the area late Wednesday. This front looks to move through dry with the coolest air of the fall season to follow.
