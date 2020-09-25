We will start off with a few clouds tomorrow, more sunshine on Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds were hard to dissipate for most of the area today as low level moisture was trapped under a layer of warmer air aloft. Parts of our northern and western counties saw a good bit of sunshine late in the day but for most, cloudy skies were the rule. We will see a few clouds this evening as well. Areas with cloud cover will see temperatures remain steady during the early evening hours. Areas of the Heartland with clear skies will see temperatures drop after sunset. Readings will be in the lower 60s after midnight.