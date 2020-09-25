Tennessee COVID-19 deaths increase by 42, more than 1,900 cases reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee and 42 additional deaths.
There are now 189,454 total cases of coronavirus, including 2,352 deaths and 692 hospitalizations.
More than 172,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
TDH says there have been more than 2.7 million people tested across the state.
There are 85 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with the addition of two virus-related deaths. The Shelby County Health Department says there are now 30,922 total cases that have been confirmed countywide.
The county’s total death toll is now at 451.
There have been more than 28,800 recoveries reported and there are 1,631 active cases as of Friday morning.
SCHD says the county’s latest COVID-19 test positivity rate is at 6.3% based on data gathered during the week of Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.
The latest actions the SCHD has taken is to allow limited-service restaurants to reopen after weeks of closures to reduce the communal spread of the virus. Click here for a link to the guidelines that must be followed.
The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows how ICU utilization has been fluctuating. But the percentage has remained in the 80s since last week. On Friday, the SCHD reported utilization at 89% -- not far from reaching the red zone.
Health care officials say this system keeps track of all ICU utilization including COVID-19 patients and patients hospitalized for other health care issues.
There are 20 long term care facilities currently under investigation in Shelby County due to COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff.
The health department is working to help them resolve the clusters.
An alternate set of facilities have reportedly completed their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without confirming a new coronavirus case. At least 115 residents and staff have died due to COVID-19 complications.
