S7HD reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There is one new case in Alexander County, two new cases in Johnson County, and six from Massac.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1058 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are currently 245 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region.
