School nurse explains when students need to stay home from school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Schools District wants students to stay home if someone they live with is waiting for COVID-19 test results.
“We need to protect the community, and we need to protect our schools," said Cape Girardeau Schools Lead Nurse, Dana Deisher.
Staying home from school is standard practice when kids are sick. But now, in the middle of a pandemic, Deisher said it’s not just about students' health. The health of those they live with matters too.
“A lot of households, somebody is testing for it, whether they were exposed at work or whether they were having symptoms, but then they’re sending their kids to school," she said.
But according to Deisher, students must stay home from school until that person’s COVID-19 test results come back negative.
“Sometimes we find out about it, because the kid mentions it to the teacher or another kid and then they come and tell me, and then yeah I call the kid down, and I call the parent and send them right home," she said.
“Me as a parent, if someone sends their kids to school sick and my daughter got it or my son, and they brought it home to everybody and infected everybody, I’d be furious," said Susanne Bonds, a Heartland mother.
That’s one reason Bonds said she kept her kids out of school this year and turned to virtual learning.
“Do what you’re supposed to do. There’s parents out there that think it’s a hoax. It’s not a hoax. It’s a real virus. Ya know, I’m a true believer. Both of my parents had it," said Bonds.
If students do come to school while someone they live with is waiting for test results, Deisher said that could cause more issues.
“Sometimes those tests can come back positive even though you think they aren’t, and then we’ve got a lot more people we’ve got to check out to make sure that they aren’t gonna get the COVID, because it was passed on, because people came to school, and they were positive without knowing they were positive," said Deisher.
If you have a question about whether to keep your child home from school or not, call the student’s school nurse to get an answer.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.