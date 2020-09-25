Prayer march for the United States held at Sikeston church

Sikeston, Mo. (KFVS) - A march is taking place in Washington on Saturday to pray for the United States in what organizers call a year of crisis. The event is sparking a church in Sikeston to do the same.
Pastor Matthew Vroman said members of his First Baptist Church in Sikeston plan a different approach to try to help heal our country.
“Everybody can see our country is in crisis, I mean that’s not debatable we can see it, and everybody has solution and none of those solutions are working,” he said.
They’ll host a prayer march inspired by a much bigger event on Saturday in our nation’s capital.
“There is in Washington, D.C., a D.C. 2020 prayer started by Franklin Graham where you’re going to have Americans coming there walking the different national monuments,” he said.
In D.C., marchers will stop at the monuments to pray. In Sikeston, Vroman’s church will put out prayer stations designed to represent those monuments.
“We’ll have prayer guides where they can walk and pray for our nation and cities,” he said.
Each prayer station has a focus, like one that says U.S. Capitol, which means you would pray for any national, state and local leader.
Vroman said he hoped the event brings together people from all walks of life during tough times.
“When we stand before God praying, it’s not about white, black, male, female it’s just about God and us praying together it brings unity,” he said.
And he called it the start of a new tradition at his church.
“I said we need to do this quarterly and hopefully more churches can get involved.”
The walk will take place on Saturday, September 25 at First Baptist on North Main Street in Sikeston from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.