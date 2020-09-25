1,987 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

Cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Friday, September 25. (Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch | September 25, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 2:52 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,987 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 25.

DHSS reported a total of 120,298 cases in the state, including 1,994 deaths. The department also reported 1,068 hospitalizations.

As of Friday, the seven-day percent positive of PCR-tested individuals in Missouri was 11.8 percent.

A total of 1,273,165 tests for COVID-19 were done in the state and 73,815 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

