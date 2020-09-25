930 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 930 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 25, including 12 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 65,066 and 1,149 deaths.
Governor Andy Beshear said the deaths reported Friday include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96 and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.
“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Governor Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”
As of Friday, there were at least 1,321,987 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.48 percent, and at least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
