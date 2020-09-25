Movie lineup set for Nestflix at Houck Stadium

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The lineup has been set for a free movie series at Houck Stadium.
Fans voted on social media to help choose the first three movies, including one in each of the following categories: sports, action/adventure and animated.
The schedule includes:
- Friday, Oct. 2 - Remember the Titans (PG) at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 9 - Black Panther (PG-13) at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 16 - Monsters University (G) at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 23 - Details to be announced
- Friday, Oct. 30 - Halloween-themed movie, fan poll coming soon. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., marching band concert at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m.
Every Friday in October, a special feature will be shown on the Redhawks videoboard.
All Nestflix movie nights are free and open to the public.
Guests are welcome to sit in the stands or on the field. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted on the field. Social distancing must be maintained and face coverings are required when unable to be socially distant, as well as at all times in the stadium concourse and restroom areas.
Concessions will not be available. However, outside and food and beverages are allowed with the following exceptions: no alcohol is permitted inside the stadium and no food is allowed on the field, it must remain in the grandstands only.
Nestflix is hosted by Southeast Missouri Athletics and The Bank of Missouri.
