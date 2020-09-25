Mo. Capitol Dome, Governor’s Mansion to shine red in honor of fallen firefighters and National Fire Prevention Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion to shine red starting on Sunday, September 27 until Saturday, October 3.
This is in honor of fallen firefighters and National Fire Prevention Week.
“As part of Missouri’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters commemoration, we proudly honor firefighters who gave their life in service to their community. The sacrifices they made, and that firefighters everywhere continue to make, will never be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all.”
The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up at sunset on September 27 and remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of October 3. The color red was chosen at is represents firefighters across the state and nation.
The lighting coordinates with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The tribute will be held virtually this year and be broadcast on Sunday, October 4.
The state will hold its own virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters on October 11.
