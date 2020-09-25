Man wanted in Union Co. on child pornography charges; considered armed and dangerous

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on child pornography charges.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingmann, an arrest warrant was issued on Friday, September 25 for Dmitry Seregeyevic Seleznev. He is wanted on a $500,000 bond.
Seleznev was charged with one count of child pornography (Class X Felony), four counts of child pornography (Class 1 Felonies), two counts of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 2 Felonies), two counts of traveling to meet a minor (Class 3 Felonies) and two counts of grooming (Class 4 Felonies).
He was described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2008-2010 black Cadillac car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or make contact with him.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 618-833-5500.
On Thursday, the Union County State’s Attorney released information on a possible suspect in connection to a grooming investigation. That man was identified as Seleznev.
Jonesboro police said the investigation was in regards to an online incident.
