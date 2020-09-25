$1.2M water main replacement project to begin on Paducah’s South Side

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Work continues to replace a water main system on Paducah’s South Side.
According to Paducah Water, customers may experience temporary disturbance to yards and disruption of water service. Drivers may experience temporary road closures, congested work zones and delays.
They say they appreciate the patience of local residents and those who may pass through the project area.
This is an additional $1.2 million that was invested into Paducah’s South Side in the area of Bridge Street.
A contractor for the department will begin work on the project the last week of September. It’s expected to continue through spring 2021.
The project includes replacing approximately 9,000 linear feet of water main, meters, service lines and fire hydrants.
According to the department, this will replace water that are more than 110 years old and have a history of main breaks.
The work is part of its Capital Improvement Program that replaces aging infrastructure. As of Friday, Paducah Water has invested more than $29.4 million into its system and installed more than 230,000 linear feet of new water main in 10 years.
