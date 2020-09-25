LMPD major to step down following email about ANTIFA, BLM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department command officer has been removed from her position and will retire from the department.
During a Friday news conference about Thursday night’s protests, interim LMPD chief Rob Schroeder addressed an email by Maj. Bridget Hallahan, commander of the Fifth Division.
NBCNews.com reports that Hallahan wrote the email to fellow officers which said, "I know it is hard to keep our thoughts and opinions to ourselves sometimes, especially when we, as a whole or as an individual, become the target of people in the public who criticize what we do without even knowing the facts.
“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us.”
The email goes on to say, “Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body.”
Schroeder said Hallahan admitted to writing the email and took responsibility for her actions. He went on to say Hallahan will retire from the force on Oct. 1.
