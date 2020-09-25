KSP charges juvenile after Marshall County pursuit

DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - At around 3:00 p.m. Friday, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper attempted to stop a car for speeding on Interstate 69.
When the officer attempted to stop the car, it fled from the stop and headed East on US 68 through Draffenville.
The car continued to speed through a school zone near Marshall County High School.
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of Benton-Birmingham Road and KY 408, but the car swerved toward a deputy on foot and then toward two deputies inside their marked cruisers.
The pursuit continued onto Moors Camp Highway.
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies again attempted to end the pursuit with a tire deflation device.
Deputies successfully deflated the passenger’s side tires and the driver, a 16 year old juvenile, was taken into custody without further incident.
The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle); assault 3rd degree-police officer (2 counts); attempted murder-police officer; wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer (4 counts), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st offense (aggravating circumstances); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and several traffic offenses.
