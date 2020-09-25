Heartland non-profit worried COVID-19 will hurt donations for the giving season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The season of giving is just around the corner, but leaders at one Heartland non-profit are worried they won’t get enough for the number of people they serve.
“Everything that we are seeing is kind of scary actually," said Lieutenant Matt DeGonia, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army
DeGonia is talking about the money they raise with the red kettles.
“Foot traffic at stores is going down so while we might be able to have kettles out we are going to be seeing less of people, which means less donations, which means a harder year next year in 2021," he said.
DeGonia said without donations this year it cuts their budget for next year.
“While it helps us put food in peoples belly, helps keep lights on for different folks, it also pays my staff salary and it keeps the lights on in our building so people will have a safe place to come, you know, and so those donations affect all of 2021," he said.
He said with the pandemic The Salvation Army needed to be creative.
“The Salvation Army nationally has decided to come together to make a national kind of fundraising campaign for this year’s Christmas season. It’s called Rescuing Christmas," he said.
So, in order to save Christmas, they started their fundraising efforts early.
“They can obviously also give to us online if you go to tsacapegirardeau.org there’s a spot on our website where you can give there. They obviously can always just send a check to our PO box which is PO box 802 here in Cape if they want to want to give that way," he said.
DeGonia said they will always find a way to help those in need.
“We are seeing that increased need and as long as COVID is around, we are going to assume that we are going to continue seeing an increase need so that just makes our mission that much more vital," he said.
DeGonia said they will have kettles out this year.
They should be out by the middle of November, but due to the pandemic they are still finalizing contracts.
