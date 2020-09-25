Graves County Health Department announces 2 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announces two more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total number of cases in the county is 721.
“We can all wash our hands and stand at a distance from others. And those are good practices regardless of COVID-19.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“The health of our schools depends on all of us working together to prevent the spread of diseases.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
We must make social distancing a priory for the sake of our entire community. We all have to be strong.
