Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 25, including one additional death.
The newly reported death was a woman in her 80s from Williamson County who was in a long-term care facility and was previously confirmed to have acquired the virus.
The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
- Males - one in their 30s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - one in their 30s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s
- Males - two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
As of Friday, a total of 1,399 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, including 47 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 529 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including three deaths and 306 recoveries.
