Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
As of Friday, a total of 1,399 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County and 529 cases in Franklin County. (Source: WAFB)
By Amber Ruch | September 25, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 2:28 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 25, including one additional death.

The newly reported death was a woman in her 80s from Williamson County who was in a long-term care facility and was previously confirmed to have acquired the virus.

The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:

Franklin County

  • Females - one teenager, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
  • Males - one in their 30s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s

Williamson County

  • Females - one in their 30s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s
  • Males - two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

As of Friday, a total of 1,399 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, including 47 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 529 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including three deaths and 306 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.