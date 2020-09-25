First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a mostly cloudy and cooler week, we’ll have more sun and warmer temps just in time for the weekend. With some partial clearing and light winds this morning we’re getting some patchy fog here and there…some of the fog could be locally dense by drive time. The fog should give way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and very light winds. This evening and tonight should be mostly clear and quiet…with evening temps in the 70s and daybreak lows around 60 or so. The weekend will be warm and mainly dry.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday should make it into the 80 to 85 range with mostly sunny skies and southwest breezes. Our next significant weather system will be approaching from the northwest by late Sunday night and Monday morning. This system is looking stronger and slower than previous runs. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are looking likely on Monday as a deep upper trough digs into the Mississippi Valley. Behind this system a definite taste of fall for much of next week with below average temps day and night….
