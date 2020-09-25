First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a mostly cloudy and cooler week, we’ll have more sun and warmer temps just in time for the weekend. With some partial clearing and light winds this morning we’re getting some patchy fog here and there…some of the fog could be locally dense by drive time. The fog should give way to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and very light winds. This evening and tonight should be mostly clear and quiet…with evening temps in the 70s and daybreak lows around 60 or so. The weekend will be warm and mainly dry.