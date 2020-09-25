First Alert Friday Forecast

Highs on Saturday and Sunday should make it into the 80 to 85 range with mostly sunny skies and southwest breezes. Our next significant weather system will be approaching from the northwest by late Sunday night and Monday morning. This system is looking stronger and slower than previous runs. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are looking likely on Monday as a deep upper trough digs into the Mississippi Valley. Behind this system a definite taste of fall for much of next week with below average temps day and night….