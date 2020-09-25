First Alert Friday Forecast

After a mostly cloudy and cooler week, the pattern is drying out and warming up just in time for the weekend. Low clouds and fog during the morning hours should gradually give way to more sunshine this afternoon…..allowing afternoon air temps to climb into the upper 70s or even low 80s. This evening and tonight should be mostly clear and quiet…with evening temps falling from the 70s into the 60s. Patchy fog is possible again by Saturday morning.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday should make it into the 80 to 85 range with mostly sunny skies and southwest breezes. Our next significant weather system will be approaching from the northwest by late Sunday night and Monday morning. This system is looking stronger and slower than previous runs. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are looking likely on Monday as a deep upper trough digs into the Mississippi Valley. Behind this system a definite taste of fall for much of next week with below average temps day and night….
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.