WATCH LIVE: Family of Breonna Taylor to respond to grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The family of Breonna Taylor, national civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels are scheduled to hold a news conference to respond to this week’s grand jury decision not to indict any officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The news conference will be held at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park at 9:30 a.m.
Taylor was shot and killed when the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department narcotics officers served a warrant on her home on March 13.
The grand jury did charge another officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside.
Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive.”
Following the announcement of the grand jury’s decision on Wednesday, protesters have demonstrated in Louisville streets and in other cities across the U.S.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.