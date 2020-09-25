Egyptian Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | September 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:57 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 24 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three are from White county, one is from Gallatin County, and 20 are from Saline County.

Saline County has had a total of 335 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 169 lab-confirmed positives and one death.

Gallatin County has a total of 75 lab-confirmed positives and two deaths.

