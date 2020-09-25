Dedication held for Veterans Plaza at Southeast Mo. State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A dedication was held for Veterans Plaza at Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, September 25.
During the ceremony, Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, presented the Space Force flag and Jerry Ford played Taps.
After Taps, the flags were lowered to half-staff for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They will be raised when she’s laid to rest at Arlington.
The Veterans Plaza is located on campus between Academic Hall and Memorial Hall.
It consists of commemorative engraved bricks to honor the military service of alumni, friends, family members and others.
