Date set for second Monster Mash Car Bash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Monster Mash Car Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau for a second year.
Old Town Cape, Inc. announced they will again host the family-friendly event on Sunday, October 18 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event is free for trick-or-treaters and open to the public.
Classic cars will be parked at 35 S. Spanish St. with fun displays and trunks full of candy for a creative spin on the traditional Trunk-or-Treat.
Other activities will also be available for children, including a photo booth.
Classic car owners participating in the event will also have the opportunity to receive a “Most Creative Vehicle Display," “Best Costume,” and The Bank of Missouri’s “Spookiest Vehicle" awards.
Face masks will be required at the event for anyone over the age of 9 and social distancing guidelines will strongly encouraged.
Participating car owners will be advised to use cups to scoop candy to limit contact.
Hand sanitizing stations will also be available for use.
Car owners wanting to participate are asked to call 573-334-8085 or email Old Town Cape to register their vehicle.
The rain-out date is scheduled for Sunday, October 25.
