Carbondale City Hall becomes virtual learning center for children of employees

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Even with the pandemic, some municipal employees in Carbondale are still working at city hall.
But what if they have children who are supposed to be learning virtually? Carbondale City Hall is now a virtual learning center for young students of city employees. A certified teacher is on site to help as well.
“I don’t know how much time I would have to take off work, you know, and that was really a concern for me.”
Parent and city employee Eric Stead is relieved that his son Wyatt is still able to learn.
“Day cares are scarce in southern Illinois right now. And so yeah, we were really happy to hear that this was an option being available to us," he said.
Stead said the staff the city has in place is amazing.
“Teachers do a really good job on keeping them occupied. They got them playing, throwing balls back and forth they go for walks. They have been doing presentations every Wednesday. You know, they had the fire department here last Wednesday. They had the forestry guy here this Wednesday. It’s all good stuff.”
Human resources manager for the City of Carbondale, Tara Brown, knew something needed to happen.
“We just wanted to make sure that we were able to assist the employees to provide a safe and working environment for their children," she said.
So, they started making calls.
“We reached out to the school districts and they helped us to find a certified teacher and a degree teacher to be able to assist the children with their online learning.”
They have safety precautions in place to keep students and staff safe.
“We wanted to make sure we have set up all safety measures, as well as we have a temperature check-in station. The teachers and everyone, they do their temperatures. We wanted to make sure it was the safety of the children as well as the employees.”
Stead is appreciative of what the city has done.
“I’m just incredibly thankful that the city was able to make something like this happen.”
