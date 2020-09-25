Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 91 new cases, 3 additional deaths from COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, September 25. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | September 25, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:11 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, including three additional deaths, on Friday, September 25.

Two of the newly reported deaths include an individual in their 80s and one in their 90s.

According to the health center, of the 91 new cases reported on Friday, were several residents in long-term care facilities, community and Southeast Missouri State University students.

Cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, September 25. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

The total number of cases in the county is 1,801 and 26 total deaths.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Friday, September 25, 2020

