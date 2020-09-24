What you need to know Sept. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, September 24.
A dreary start to your Thursday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and light rain possible.
Wake-up temps will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Scattered showers and light rain will slowly push south and east through the daytime hours.
Most of us will be dry by the late afternoon and evening hours.
Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 70s.
Friday will dry, sunny and warmer.
Heading towards the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies.
There is a slight chance for a shower, but most areas will remain dry.
- Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has poured into America’s streets.
- Two Louisville police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night where protestors had gathered.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa remain in isolation this morning after testing positive for COVID-19.
- Early voting begins in Illinois today and Jackson County is prepared for “no contact” voting by installing voter boxes.
- The years of driving on gravel roads are coming to an end in Morley, thanks to a $300,000 grant.
- Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to make two stops in southern Illinois to discuss the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
- President Trump promised Wednesday to sign an executive order that would require health care providers to provide medical care to all babies born alive as he makes an election-year push to appeal to voters who oppose abortion.
- With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.
- Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host the annual Haunted Hall of Horror at the A.C. Brase Arena.
- Area law enforcement agencies will soon be able to spot incoming contraband and other dangerous items on an individual’s person, with the use of full body scanners.
- Joe Laurinaitis, the legendary pro wrestler known as Animal in the Road Warriors tag team, has died at the age of 60.
