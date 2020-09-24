What you need to know Sept. 24

By Marsha Heller | September 24, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:04 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, September 24.

First Alert Weather

A dreary start to your Thursday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and light rain possible.

Wake-up temps will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Scattered showers and light rain will slowly push south and east through the daytime hours.

Most of us will be dry by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 70s.

Friday will dry, sunny and warmer.

Heading towards the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for a shower, but most areas will remain dry.

Making headlines

  • Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host the annual Haunted Hall of Horror at the A.C. Brase Arena.
  • Area law enforcement agencies will soon be able to spot incoming contraband and other dangerous items on an individual’s person, with the use of full body scanners.
  • Joe Laurinaitis, the legendary pro wrestler known as Animal in the Road Warriors tag team, has died at the age of 60.

