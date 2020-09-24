Warmer weather ahead for the weekend

Clearer skies expected in the northwestern half of the Heartland overnight, clouds will hang up in the southeastern half of the Heartland. Lows will drop mainly into the 50s. The next few days look mainly dry. Partly cloudy skies expected on your Friday by the afternoon, which will help warm much of the Heartland into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Even warmer weather moves into the Heartland for the weekend. Widespread mid 80s expected both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances hold off until late Sunday into Sunday night and Monday. Right now the best rain chances are now pushed back into Monday. Much cooler weather still expected to take over by the middle of the week.