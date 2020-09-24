2-vehicle crash involving school bus in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, September 23.
According to Murray police, around 7:25 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was going east on Diuguid Drive and said she didn’t see a school bus that was stopped, hitting it.
Police said the bus drive was taken to the emergency room for treatment of “possible injuries.”
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
