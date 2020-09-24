2-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-55 near Cape Girardeau

2-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-55 near Cape Girardeau
A semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash on I-55 on Thursday. (Source: KFVS/Nichole Cartmell)
By Marsha Heller | September 24, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 7:24 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews from Cape Girardeau and Scott City responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 55 around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24.

The crash is located near 91 exit, which is just south of Cape Girardeau.

One southbound lane of I-55 and one northbound lane are closed.

Traffic is moving slowly.

According to a KFVS-12 crew on the scene, the crash involves a semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck.

Both vehicles are in the median.

The semi appears to be jack-knifed.

A semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash on I-55 on Thursday. (Source: KFVS/Nichole Cartmell)
A semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash on I-55 on Thursday. (Source: KFVS/Nichole Cartmell) (Source: KFVS/Nichole Cartmell)

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.