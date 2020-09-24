2-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-55 near Cape Girardeau

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews from Cape Girardeau and Scott City responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 55 around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24.
The crash is located near 91 exit, which is just south of Cape Girardeau.
One southbound lane of I-55 and one northbound lane are closed.
Traffic is moving slowly.
According to a KFVS-12 crew on the scene, the crash involves a semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck.
Both vehicles are in the median.
The semi appears to be jack-knifed.
It is not clear if there are any injuries.
Stay with Heartland News for updates.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.