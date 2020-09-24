Trigg Co. house fire now being investigated as homicide, arson

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A house fire in mid-September is now considered a homicide and arson investigation.
According to Kentucky State Police, the fire on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County was reported in the early morning hours of September 16.
Currently, detectives are investigating it as a homicide and arson in which Thelma N. Barnett was killed before the house was set on fire.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact KSP Post 1.
Trigg County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all parties involved in the crime.
