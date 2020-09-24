3 southern Illinois health centers receive COVID-19 grants

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, in partnership with Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, have awarded more than $3 million in grants to 36 health centers and clinics in Illinois that integrate oral heath into their healthcare settings.
Three healthcare facilities in southern Illinois were awarded funding.
Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo, Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, School of Allied Health in Carbondale will each receive $100,000.
The Foundations developed the grant to help health center offset costs in reopening and continuing operations during the pandemic.
“While these clinics have seen a significant financial impact as a result of the pandemic, they must continue to serve their patients who are often uninsured or underserved to ensure health disparities do not increase,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “By partnering with these organizations, we work to improve overall health and well-being for countless Illinoisans.”
