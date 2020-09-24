Southeast Mo. State announces fall 2020 commencement ceremonies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced rescheduled, in-person dates for fall commencement ceremonies.
These will honor spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.
Southeast will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, November 21 in the Show Me Center. It will also host commencement ceremonies for spring and summer graduates on Nov. 14 in the Show Me Center.
The university was not able to host commencement for spring and summer graduates in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, but our students have remained resilient and we are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “Many of our spring and summer graduates expressed interest in their own ceremony, something we were unfortunately unable to do in May, but are committed to hosting this November. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to campus and to honor their achievements.”
The fall 2020 commencement, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, has been moved to Nov. 21 to coincide with the fall 2020 semester completing in-person instruction on Nov. 24.
Classes will continue remote/online Nov. 30-Dec. 4, with online final exams scheduled Dec. 7-11.
All commencement programs will be live-streamed. Additionally, for the safety of attendees, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
