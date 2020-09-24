Southeast Behavioral Hospital announces new CEO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Behavioral Hospital, a new psychiatric facility partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services, has announce the appointment of Tim Cockrell, RN, BSN, MHSA, as Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director (CEO), starting August 1.
The CEO is responsible for leading the team to deliver behavioral healthcare to patients in the region.
Cockrell has more than 25 years of expertise and experience in the behavioral health field.
The hospital is currently under construction at 639 South Silver Springs in Cape Girardeau.
It is slated to accept its first patients in February, 2021, following six to eight weeks of intensive staff training.
The 102-bed hospital will include two adult care units, a geriatric unit and a child and adolescent unit along with outpatient services.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.