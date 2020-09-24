S7HD reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is confirming nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
One case is from Alexander County, two cases are from Johnson County, and six are from Massac County.
Southern Seven is also reporting six new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 785 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1058 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are currently 245 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
