Possible suspect wanted in connection to grooming investigation; considered armed, dangerous

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man considered armed and dangerous is a possible suspect in a grooming investigation.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann, the Jonesboro Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating allegations of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.
Police say the investigation is in regards to an online incident.
The possible suspect is described as a man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
He is believed to be driving a 2009 or 2010 black Cadillac passenger car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate.
Authorities ask that you not approach him or make contact.
If you have information, you are asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 618-833-5500.
