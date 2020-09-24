Poshard’s donate $110K for scholarship endowment at John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Dr. Glenn Poshard, a John A. Logan College (JALC) Board of Trustee member, and his wife, Jo, have donated $100,000 to establish a scholarship with the John A. Logan College Foundation.
The scholarship named Jo and Glenn Poshard Scholarship Endowment will be awarded to an incoming freshman that completes their studies at JALC and plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University.
Jo Poshard stated that their relationship, as a couple, between JALC is why they chose to start the scholarship at the college.
“It has been a great privilege for us to partner with John A. Logan College and our Foundation for abused children for nearly twenty-two years,” stated Jo. “Glenn served as the assistant to the President in 1999, and now as a member of the Board of Trustees. Through these partnerships, we have enjoyed our work with this excellent institution, and we look forward to providing additional support in the future for this scholarship and the students who will benefit from these funds.”
Glenn and Jo Poshard established The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children in 1999, which has office space at JALC.
“We wanted to establish this scholarship because Jo and I both believe in John A. Logan College, and we are proud of the quality education that students receive here,” said Dr. Poshard. “We also believe in southern Illinois, and we not only want students to be able to attend John A. Logan College and SIU but also to have the opportunity to stay in southern Illinois after graduation.”
Glenn Poshard served as the SIU System President from 2006-2014. He is also a former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman and a Democratic nominee for Governor.
Jo Poshard spent 20 of her 34 years in public education teaching third grade at Carterville Grade School.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.