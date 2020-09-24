Police: Man shot at while stopped at traffic light in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man reported his vehicle was shot at on Wednesday evening, September 23.
According to Paducah police, the man told them he was stopped at a traffic light on Lone Oak Road and Interstate 24 when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him. He said the driver fired four rounds into his vehicle, then fled.
The man was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also provide information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and your tip to 847411.
