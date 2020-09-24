3 people injured in crash involving buggy, truck on KY 339 west of Wingo

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a crash on KY 339 west of Wingo in a crash involving a horse and buggy and a truck.
According to Graves County deputies, they were dispatched to the crash around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 24.
They say the 71-year-old driver of the truck, from Wingo, was going eastbound on KY 339 when he came upon a horse and buggy also going eastbound on KY 339.
As he passed the horse and buggy, deputies say the two vehicles collided. This caused the horse and buggy to be pushed onto the shoulder of KY 339.
The three people in the buggy, a 19-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, all of Hickman County, received minor injuries but deputies say they refused treatment to the hospital.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Deputies say the horse died as a result of the crash.
KY 339 was reduced to one lane for about an hour while the scene was cleared.
