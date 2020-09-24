3 people arrested in connection to Martin, Tenn. burglary

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary at a home on Sunday, September 20.
William G. LaRue, 40; Layla Elhulu Sullivan, 32; and Nathan Brackett, 42, were charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft of property. They are being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.
According to police, the three people took numerous guns and other personal property from a home in the 600 block of Mt. Pelia Road.
Deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at William La Rue’s home and at another home in Obion County by the Drug Investigative Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Obion County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Martin police, the warrants led to the recovery of several items of stolen property.
