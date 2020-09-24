2,257 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,257 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 24.
This is including 30 additional deaths. Of the newly reported deaths, three were in Williamson County: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases of COVID-19, including 8,538 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
On Thursday, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 17-23 is 3.5 percent.
Currently, a total of 5,293,673 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.