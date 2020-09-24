2,257 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, September 24. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | September 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:31 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,257 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 24.

This is including 30 additional deaths. Of the newly reported deaths, three were in Williamson County: a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases of COVID-19, including 8,538 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Thursday, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 17-23 is 3.5 percent.

Currently, a total of 5,293,673 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Illinois.

