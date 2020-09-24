More than 14,000 active COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are reporting 835 new coronavirus cases in Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 187,544.
The Tennessee Department of Health says 180,793 cases have been confirmed and 6,751 are reported as probable.
Tennessee COVID-19 deaths also saw an increase with 35 additional deaths reported. The state’s total death toll is now at 2,310.
Over 170,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in the Volunteer State in March.
The Shelby County Health Department says there are 147 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County with no additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
The county’s total number of cases is now at 30,837 with the death toll coming in at 449 as of Wednesday morning.
SCHD says more than 28,700 people have recovered. But there are still 1,668 active cases across the county with just over 7,000 in quarantine.
The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows how ICU utilization has been fluctuating. But the percentage has remained in the 80s since last week. On Thursday, the SCHD reported utilization at 88% -- not far from reaching the red zone.
Health care officials say this system keeps track of all ICU utilization including COVID-19 patients and patients hospitalized for other health care issues.
There are 20 long term care facilities currently under investigation in Shelby County due to COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff.
The health department is working to help them resolve the clusters.
An alternate set of facilities have reportedly completed their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without confirming a new coronavirus case. At least 115 residents and staff have died due to COVID-19 complications.
