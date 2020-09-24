Missouri releases revised long-term care facility visiting guidelines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri has revised the guidelines for long-term care facilities that choose to establish an Essential Caregiver program and/or resume general visits either inside or outside the facility.
Each facility will ultimately make the decision as to whether or not to adopt this guidance.
“COVID-19 has had a major impact on our most vulnerable citizens and their families,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We have worked hard to strengthen our prevention and mitigation strategies in long-term care facilities, and we understand the importance of spending time in-person with families and caregivers. These visits serve as an important part of residents' overall well-being.”
The new guidelines recommend ways to safely have visitations in long-term care facilities, will supplement the state’s guidance issued for facilities in June.
Facilities must allow visits by outside health care providers and the Ombudsman program. Infection control, screening guidelines, and proper PPE use must be in place.
Outdoor visits may occur in any facility for residents who do not or are not suspected to have COVID-19, or who have been released from isolation.
The guidelines dictate that five visitors may be designated for each resident, with two allowed to be present at a given time by appointment and with social distancing being practiced.
Proper hand hygiene and face coverings should be used.
In addition to general visits, each resident may have one essential caregiver designated through the Essential Caregiver program.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.