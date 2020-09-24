Marion man arrested on firearm charges

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police responded to a reported shooting incident around S. Vicksburg St. and W. Hendrickson St, at 11:17 p.m. of Sept. 23.
Officers were informed by the victim, who was uninjured, that someone had shot the rear window of his car.
After conducting an investigation, officers arrested Nigia L.B. Petty, 22, of Marion for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Petty is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a first court appearance.
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this case. If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call the MPD at 618-993-2124.
