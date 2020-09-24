Madison Co. Health Dept. notified of COVID-19 exposure at Eagles Lodge

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Health Department was notified of a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Eagles Lodge.
They say if you or someone you know was at the Eagles Lodge on Saturday, September 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., you should monitor yourself for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Those include:
- New onset/worsening of chronic cough
- Headache
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Chills
- Fever/feeling feverish
- Shortness of breath
- Runny nose/congestion
- Muscle aches
- Sore throat
- Changes to taste/smell
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.