Madison Co. Health Dept. notified of COVID-19 exposure at Eagles Lodge

Madison Co. Health Dept. notified of COVID-19 exposure at Eagles Lodge
The Madison County Health Department was notified of a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Eagles Lodge. (Source: WIS)
By Amber Ruch | September 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:21 PM

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Health Department was notified of a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the Eagles Lodge.

They say if you or someone you know was at the Eagles Lodge on Saturday, September 19 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., you should monitor yourself for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Those include:

  • New onset/worsening of chronic cough
  • Headache
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Fatigue
  • Chills
  • Fever/feeling feverish
  • Shortness of breath
  • Runny nose/congestion
  • Muscle aches
  • Sore throat
  • Changes to taste/smell

MADISON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 806 WEST COLLEGE AVENUE TELEPHONE:...

Posted by Madison County Health Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.