Louisville curfew extended through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has extended the curfew order in Louisville Metro through the weekend.
The curfew “helps us balance our responsibility to keep everyone — protesters, first responders and bystanders — safe, while still allowing people the time and space to voice their calls for racial justice and equity during the day," Fischer stated in a notice from his office Thursday.
The curfew preventing the public from walking on any streets or to any public places in Louisville is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the following morning. The only exceptions are for people going to and from work, people seeking medical attention, and those going to and from worship services. First responders are also exempt from the curfew.
Anyone working downtown is asked to work remotely if possible.
