Local Restaurants are Beefing up their Drive Thru

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
For more than 70 years, the drive thru has been a staple within the American Fast food industry. But as the pandemic continues, one local restaurant is making changes, to accommodate its customers.
The fast food drive thru was a system created to get a customer their food, fresh, hot and fast.
“People can come in, get lunch quick, get dinner quick and get home," says General Manager of Hamburger Express Joe Gilmore who recently made changes because business was up.
“I don’t want to say how much we are up, but we are significantly busier than we were pre covid."
For the last few months, due to the coronavirus, area restaurants like Hamburger Express, have seen an increase in drive-thru activity. To accommodate customers, they’ve upgraded their equipment, to make sure the drive through keeps moving as fast as possible.
“We’ve added this new patio. And our front window opens up, we can open up slightly. So we don’t have a transmission problem. And then our speaker system, we just had it upgraded. So that we can communicate with our customers who want to do a drive through more efficiently.”
Gilmore says, it’s not just outside of the restaurant where big changes were made.
“We have masks available for our employees. We are constantly washing hands and wearing gloves.”
Which he says will be continued safety measures, his staff will take, for the customers.
“We’re doing everything we need to do to keep everyone safe, and to get our food out expeditiously and to get you on your way.”
The fast food franchise has been at it’s Cape Girardeau location for over 30 years, and Gilmore says he’s proud to serve the community and offer a variety of fresh food items.
